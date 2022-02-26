Home Science Omigron: These sectors have a low incidence rate of less than 500 cases per 100,000 citizens

Feb 26, 2022 0 Comments
Update – As pollution has dropped dramatically, 7 sectors have fallen below the index limit of 500 cases per 100,000 citizens.

All indicators show that the Omicron eruption is declining at a very high rate. For example, event rates are declining everywhere. After reaching an unprecedented level in this epidemic, the incidence rates (measuring the circulation of the virus in the regions) return to previously known limits.

Even though they are very high, the incidence rates in 7 sectors (mainly in Ile-de-France) have dropped to less than 500 cases per 100,000 population. With 303 events, this is Saint-Saint-Denis, which is a good student in metropolitan France. Val d’Oise (371), Val de Marne (403), Essonne (411) and Seine-et-Marne (408) also fell below 500 cases. This Friday, Hauts-de-Seine (474) and Rhône (485) followed suit.

In Occitania, there are still Pyrenees-Orientals that run the train with 702 cases per 100,000 citizens. Ad finally returns below the 1,000-case limit with 967 positive cases per 100,000 population.

