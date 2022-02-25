Home Economy Does the project have a future?

Does the project have a future?

It should revolutionize tourism and transportation, but redraw territories.

Except for the hyperloop projects across the oceans leaving the road. For those who have not (yet) heard of this mode of transport that allows you to travel at 1,000 km / h, here is a quick summary.

Like any (even?) Insane project, at the beginning of the 21st century, the name Elon Musk is not far off.

In 2013, the boss of SpaceX released a white paper.Opened the field for the development of the magnetic levitation train in the vacuum cylinder,“Remember French culture.

This series of entrepreneurs led to the real gold hunt by creating start-ups all over the world, even in France. If Elon Musk is a genius, keep in mind that sometimes it’s just marketing.

I allow you to appreciate his wonderful and less Car tunnels, ridiculous Built in Las Vegas, without meeting any modern safety standards.

Turning to the subject, for the first time in 8 years, the whole world has descended into a frenzy of hype on the hyperloop to direct the sweet dream of the American billionaire for the first time.

Unfortunately, now everything is only imaginary.

