Cute Cooper finally Australian after 5 years of requests

Zapping fifteen world Rugby: Top 15 highest-paid players

On Thursday, Wallabies legend cute Cooper was finally granted Australian citizenship. It is five years since the player currently playing in Japan in the Hanazono Kintetsu Liners franchise applied for this nationality.

It is worth recalling that cute Cooper was born in New Zealand. Le Figaro reports that he moved to Australia at a very young age. He has worn the Australian national team jersey 75 times, most recently against Japan in October 2021. But despite this, his application for national change had always been refused, until now.

The ceremony ended, 5 years later 5 attempts 75 Test matches and a lot of help from the community and many behind the scenes I can finally say I’m Australian. Thank you to my immigration officer Sarah Lolesio for your efforts and countless hours of work. 💚💛 # Grateful – Cute Cooper (@QuadeCooper) February 24, 2022