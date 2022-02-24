Home Top News Cute Cooper finally Australian after 5 years of requests

Cute Cooper finally Australian after 5 years of requests

Feb 24, 2022
On Thursday, Wallabies legend cute Cooper was finally granted Australian citizenship. It is five years since the player currently playing in Japan in the Hanazono Kintetsu Liners franchise applied for this nationality.

It is worth recalling that cute Cooper was born in New Zealand. Le Figaro reports that he moved to Australia at a very young age. He has worn the Australian national team jersey 75 times, most recently against Japan in October 2021. But despite this, his application for national change had always been refused, until now.

