Author David Brenner dies

American film editor David Brenner died on February 17 in West Hollywood. He was 59 years old. A regular collaborator of directors Oliver Stone, Roland Emmerich and Zack Snyder, Brenner oversaw the editing of such popular films Born on July 4, Independence Day And Justice League. Before he disappeared, he was working Editing Avatar 2 By James Cameron, whose French release is scheduled for the end of the year, in December.

David Brenner made his first trip to the editing charts in the mid-1980s, first as a coach Last missile By Albert Byun, then assistant in three great Oliver Stone films : Salvador, Platoon – Oscar for Best Picture in 1987-and Wall Street. After his last job as an assistant teacher that day Time of Destiny Gregory navavin, on whom he was promoted to the position of editor in 1988 Talk radio, By Oliver Stone. For almost a quarter of a century, David Brenner would go on to collaborate with the Director five more times until 2010 Born on July 4, Doors, Between heaven and Earth, World Trade Center And Wall Street Money Never Sleeps.

Other directors who have crossed more timely paths along the path of an increasingly sought-after Editor are Irwin Winkler (Law of the night), Curtis Hanson (Wild river), James Foley (Fear), Adrian Lynn (Lolita), Vincent Ward (Beyond our dreams), James Mangold (Kate and Leopold And Sign), Timur Bekmambetov (Wanted choose your destiny), Rob Marshall (Pirates of the Caribbean fountain of youth), Noam Murrow (300 birth of an empire) And Andrea Di Stefano (Paradise Lost). In addition, he had refined the editing of three additional films : Disloyalty By Adrian Lynn, Forecasting Mennan Yapo and Transformers The Age of extinction By Michael Bay.

In parallel with his longstanding artistic complicity with Oliver Stone, David Brenner had regularly partnered with directors Roland Emmerich and Zack Snyder. Firstly, he had edited four films between 1996 and 2009 : Independence Day, Patriot Way to freedom, The day after And 2012. Secondly, he had joined three times, on Man of steel, Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice And Justice League, Its two-hour film version and its director’s cut version are twice as long.

David Brenner won the best editing Academy Award in 1990 Born on July 4. The same film earned him a nomination from fellow members of the American Union of Cinema Editors.