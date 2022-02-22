Home Technology Realmy plans to charge insanely fast to tackle Xiaomi at MWC 2022

Realmy plans to charge insanely fast to tackle Xiaomi at MWC 2022

Feb 22, 2022 0 Comments

Realme is preparing a 200 W fast charge that will be released in MWC 2022. To be proud of being the fastest solution in the world, it is necessary to break the record set by Xiaomi.

The world's fastest charging teaser

The world’s fastest charging tease // Source: Realme

MWC 2022 is slowly developing in Barcelona. Brands are getting ready for this event, which is at the forefront of the technology calendar – despite the epidemic. Stir in sauce, Realme is already teasing an important announcement By promising The world’s fastest charging technology“. The Chinese manufacturer runs the secret card, asking its fans to guess how effective its solution will be.

Gold, Kismosina They say they were able to get their hands on the charger’s photo Real Not yet revealed.

It is said to be a 200W charging block from Realme

It is said to be a 200 W charging block from Realme // Source: Gizmochina

In the figure in question, we can see some characteristics of the volume and specifically mention the maximum output of 20 V – 10 A, which is 200 W – voltage (V) x current (A) = power (W).

Realme wants to beat Xiaomi

The goal here is very clear: Deal with Xiaomi and its hypercharge at 200 W. The 4000mAh battery can be recharged in 8 minutes. So Realme has to do better than that to really get the title of the fastest fare in the world. All knew Assure of possible hazards to the battery.

We also find a sample number: VCK8HACH. It remains to be seen whether this charging block will actually be announced at the Mobile World Congress. As a reminder, the brand is also looking forward to its latest releaseFlagpole, Realme GT 2 Pro. Another thing to keep in mind: Realme already has up to 125 W for fast charging, but the solutions marketed by the manufacturer currently do not exceed 65 W.

When to recharge your phone? Our tips for protecting the battery

It is important to take care of the battery of your smartphone. Here are some detailed tips to help you remember the correct reflexes and when to charge your phone.
Read more

See also  Not to forget the charismatic personality and brilliance

To follow us, we invite you Download our Android and iOS app. You can read our articles, files and watch our latest YouTube videos.

You May Also Like

What will change for you from the summer of 2022 in Europe

What will change for you from the summer of 2022 in Europe

How to change your username?

How to change your username?

In companies, the rise of management by algorithms

In companies, the rise of management by algorithms

These Android and iOS apps are temporarily free

These Android and iOS apps are temporarily free

Do you use gesture navigation on your smartphone?

Do you use gesture navigation on your smartphone?

The oldest frequencies will benefit from a polish

The oldest frequencies will benefit from a polish

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *