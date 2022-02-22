Australia reopens borders to foreign travellers

A reunion between a grandfather and his little daughter at Sydney Airport on February 21, 2022, after Frntiètres reopened, closed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, for those with a complete vaccination schedule. Syed Khan / A. F. B.

His son has yet to walk through the gates of Sydney Airport’s arrivals hall, a teary Pearl already in Glynnis nankaro’s eyes. “He’s from Tokyo and I haven’t seen him in over two years”, Three blows this mother. “In March 2020, he was living in Japan when Australia suddenly decided to close its external borders. He may have been home earlier, but I don’t want him locked up in a quarantine hotel for fourteen days. I didn’t expect to miss him for so long. » On Monday, February 21, after twenty-three months of voluntary quarantine, Australia finally reopened its doors to all doubly vaccinated travellers.

In the first 5,000 audience, a drag queen was greeted to applause from the band with plush koalas and free coffees “Setting the mood”, Tourists are rare and mostly Australians. They were the first to be allowed, The 1Er November 2021, Became a stronghold to cross the country’s borders. “I went to visit my mother in Vietnam. She’s very sick. Finally being able to hug her in my arms was so emotional”, She tells Lynn Huynh, who spent three weeks with her family.

Like a third of Australia’s population, he was born overseas. If he supported the government’s decision to close the country’s doors to protect himself from the pandemic, he suffered from this long separation.

“Never be cut off from me again”

For leezie givmi, a business student, the ordeal was so painful that she decided to pack up and return to live in the Melanesian archipelago of Vanuatu. “It took twenty months for the authorities to start loosening the vise, to allow our parents to enter the country and then international students, etc. I don’t want to be cut off from myself again”, Leave the little girl waiting for her sister, her hands loaded with a huge bouquet of flowers. In a month, she will leave with her.

A few steps away, Charmaine Nair, a New Zealander living in Australia, and desirell Calvin Lawrence, an American from Washington, are looking for someone to take their picture “In front of the Sydney Airport logo”. The couple, who survived months of separation, still find it hard to believe the reality of their reunion. “Until the end, I was afraid there would be a problem, especially to catch covid-19. B. before I leave.C. The R Test and two different types of antigenic tests had to be performed. This whole experience is very interesting”, Tell the young man.

