(Montreal) Another major weather station is in the low-lying Quebec and northern New Brunswick homesteads, but it varies by region depending on the type of rainfall.

From Tuesday evening, many areas will be affected by the episode of frost before it turns into a downpour. This applies to Montreal, Monterrey, Estre and Pius and Morrissey.

According to Canada’s Environmental Report, significant snowfall is expected in the Outaouais, and the northern shores of the St. Lawrence River and parts of Quebec may experience prolonged snowfall.

In all of these areas, the mild barometric pressure that started late Sunday will end on Wednesday as the temperature gradually drops below freezing.

As of Tuesday evening, the barometric depression will cause more than 20 centimeters of snow in Abyssinia-Demiskaming, La Duke, Sagune-Lock-Saint-Gene, Charlevoix, and the entire Cote d’Ivoire to Blank-saplan region. Like Temiscouata and Gaspésie throughout.

North New Brunswick can get up to 25 centimeters of snow.

In addition, Environment Canada has issued severe cold warnings for Chibougamau, Matagami, Fermont and Blanc-Sablon. Beginning Monday evening, the combination of temperature and moderate winds will bring temperatures below 48 to 51 degrees Celsius below zero until Tuesday morning.