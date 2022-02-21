In companies, the rise of management by algorithms

“Okay, 1, 5, 9 …” The headset-microphone is screwed on the head, and the staff gives numbers that look like Lego statues. The largest warehouse in retail located in Beijing, The actions and gestures of the order pickers are managed by a voice robot. A supercomputer improves their operations through aisles depending on the distributions to be made. Like the video game, to create the best score you need to avoid unnecessary movements in these maze parcels. Provides the product coordinates to be delivered to the software manufacturer and verifies its identification code and read aloud by the employee.

“If we talk to someone without raising the microphone, the system sends us an error messageThis order apologizes to the picker and the CGT representative who wants to remain anonymous. Some of my colleagues dream about it at night. In addition, as we tend to increase the volume to hear better, it makes us deaf. ⁇ Voice command software used in warehouses Lidl, Aldi, Amazon … has become commonplace on logistics platforms. Their designers promise increased productivity and zero margins of error. But this exaggeration of tasks makes the work inhumane, frustrating the CGT representative: “You become less sociable, you feel like a robot to yourself.”

In old-fashioned tailoring, Chaplin made a caricature of the film In modern times, The employee is a coke in a machine that is beyond him and he does not understand its function. In XXIAnd Century, the machine takes control. Outside logistics platforms, algorithms have begun to impose themselves on all sectors.

The machine climbed the ladder

Today he is the most transformed manager of his work with artificial intelligence (AI), he says Study of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Released December 2021. Next to the financial expert. The rise of big data in the 2000s combined with the use of computer systems capable of processing unprecedented amounts of data helped to create sophisticated software capable of participating in the most strategic decisions in business. 32% of jobs are at risk of being radically changed by technological advancement, according to another OECD study published in 2019. According to the international organization, senior management and decision-making positions are next on the list.

