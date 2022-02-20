Trump, a former president with a sensational influence

The drop was amazing. In perfect harmony with the character who was the main victim. Last Monday, the accounting firm Majors severed its long-standing relationship with the Trump organization, believing that the American populist agency could no longer recognize the credibility of accounting for the past 10 years.

In January, Lettidia James, a New York state attorney who had been investigating Donald Trump’s funding, announced in January that he had collected evidence of tax evasion, including a revaluation of real estate assets in order to obtain large loans. For the former president’s accountants, the findings called into question the credibility of the Trump administration’s financial statements made between 2011 and 2020.

In a letter to their lawyer, they said, “Information from internal and external sources” changed their decision in favor of severing ties with the self-proclaimed billionaire for future accounting exercises. This tile is not the first to fall on Donald Trump now. But it now runs the risk of widening the rift in the image, reputation and influence of the ousted president, which has been drowned out by lawsuits and the grip on the Republican Party is beginning to weaken.

One Survey The American network was published by NBC a few days ago, showing that more than half of the Republicans (56%) are now more in favor of the Republican Party than the image of the former president (36%). For the past six years. In early 2020, the same voters (38%) voted more for Republican leader Donald Trump (54%) than the party, and vice versa.

This change in behavior did not surprise Republican political strategist Keith Newton, who explains it in part because of the bitterness that the populist has consistently expressed since his defeat in November 2020.

The ghost of the loser

“One of Donald Trump’s biggest assets, says the person in contact Duty People in Pennsylvania see him as a winner. However, he is furious over his election defeat [qu’il associe à tort et surtout sans preuve à une fraude électorale], He is failing because he has intervened in so many Republican primaries to talk about this failure rather than important issues. Voters want to see the future, which shows that he lives in the past. ⁇

Fatigue over these allegations of election fraud by Democrats, contrary to reality, is evident even among the American population, with 64% believing that the Republican Party should now make progress. -The consultative poll was released last Wednesday morning. More than half of Republican voters are in the same direction, while the former president will soon face accusations of meddling in Georgia’s electoral process.

A reminder of the facts: he sought to persuade Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensberger, to finally “go” to the Democratic camp to “find” 11,780 votes to ensure his victory in this state. A criminal investigation is underway led by Fulton County District Attorney Fanny Willis. In early February, on CNNHe vowed to convict the populist if great evidence is used – including a telephone conversation recorded against Donald Trump by the Grand Jury, which will begin a criminal investigation on May 2.

[Trump] They live in the past, while voters want to see more of the future.

Republican primaries

Other weak points: Republican primary contests in several states, with the aim of selecting candidates for the by-elections next November, reveal the erosion of the influence of the former reality TV star in the party, whose performance is not ultimately the same. Strong as the former president expected.

In Georgia, David Burdo, backed by Donald Trump in hopes of ousting Republican Gov. Brian Kembe, is hated by populists for not responding favorably to his demands for the abolition of the 2020 ballot. Current campaign. Thursday, a Sounds It showed that Purdue was 9 points behind Gembe, who started out among conservative voters, whose treasuries were filled with more than twice as many donations as its pro-Trump opponent.

The same scene plays out in Alaska with Lisa Murkowski, the only female senator in the seven Republican senators to run in the re-election, after she voted to oust Donald Trump following the Capitol uprising on January 6, 2021. Kelly is 20 points ahead of Shibaka, the “blocking” candidate the former president is trying to put on his feet.

Candidates backed by Trump to face Republicans who are not in the good graces of the ousted president are also facing stronger opposition than expected from party voters in Alabama and North Carolina. “Trump’s grip on the Republican Party has always been far less than most politicians and the media realize,” says Keith Natton, who explains the first signs of the weakness of someone who for many years feared to be an emperor within his political system. “Support for Trump has always been more about what he stands for and what he opposes than Trump. He is anti-elite, politically correct and anti-establishment. His dominant personality has allowed him to be representative of this thinking.

The legal frustrations of the former president, like the image of the worst loser, a dominance he nurtured by his rage, may now be compromised. A judge on Thursday dealt another blow to a millionaire by forcing him and his two children to comply with a 21-day summons issued by attorney Letidia James in an investigation into the Trump organization’s tax evasion. Compromising testimonies to the strong leadership of the Republican Party.

Last month, a poll on the Harvard CAPS-Harris election prospects showed that Donald Trump is still a viable candidate for the Republican presidency in the run-up to the next presidential election. At 57%. But he is now closely followed by Florida Governor Ron Desantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, who can take advantage of the weakness and quickly climb to the pinnacle of political formation.

According to someone, a good opportunity for the party, but absolutely not Political opinion polls It was held in late January and shows that another Biden-Trump fight in 2024 will actually be won by the Democrats, 46% against 45% of the vote. This is more than a year since he took office, despite the current president’s low recognition rating.

However, against another Republican, 37% of voters would vote for Biden, while 45% voted to replace Donald Trump, although it was not one of his current rivals: Desantis, Benz or Ted Cruz, all destroyed. Defeat against the current president. Another challenge for the Republicans.

