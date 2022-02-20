Australia completes commitment to share 7.8 million doses with Vietnam

& gt; & gt;Australia ready to develop full relations with Vietnam

Australian ambassador to Vietnam Robin hair and UNICEF representative in Vietnam Rana flowers (right). Photo: V. 1999. N. A/C. V. My



The Australian embassy said in a press release on February 19 that the last 2.2 million doses of the vaccine arrived at Tân Son Nhât International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on Saturday, February 19. With this delivery, Australia has fulfilled its commitment to share 7.8 million doses of the vaccine with Vietnam. In addition to the Pfizer vaccine, which was purchased through the United Nations children’s fund (UNICEF), Australia has donated 4.2 million AstraZeneca vaccines to Vietnam since last August.

Australian ambassador to Vietnam Robin hair, a close friend and ally, said Australia was committed to continuing to support Vietnam in the fight against covid.

UNICEF’s representative in Vietnam, Rana flowers, thanked the Australian government and people for their support for Vietnam, which helped the Indochinese country in its efforts to vaccinate the entire population, guaranteeing the vaccination of minors and the use of booster doses. This helped ease the severity of the disease and the pressure on hospitals and medical staff, he said.

UNICEF supported the purchase of the Pfizer vaccine through an Australian support program of 60 million Australian dollars for the vaccination campaign in Vietnam. With their help, Australia has become one of Vietnam’s key partners in supporting the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign.