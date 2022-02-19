February 2 Super Bowl, final of the American Football Championship in the United States. This is an event on American television! Millions of people watch this game every year, often with family or friends. But what are the rules of this football created in the United States? To find out, watch this video!

What is American Football?

It’s a Sports Collaboration Opposes 2 teams with 11 players. Purpose of the game Get maximum points In the opposite camp.

American football is the No. 1 sport in the United States. Every year, 111 million people watch its final match on television Super Bowl.

What are the rules of American football?

There are up to 53 players on a team: 11 attackers, 11 defenders and substitutes. There are players Protections, Like a helmet with a grill, because it is a brutal contact game. The On the ground, Lines every 10 yards, 100 yards long and 2 end zones, each twisted with a pole 160 feet wide. One Fit Takes 4 quarters and a half in 15 minutes.

Kick-off, or Kick, The team that gets the ball goes as high above the ground as possible. The Quarter He makes the first forward pass to advance his team in attack to his final area. The Security Council should stop this progress.

I ‘Attack At Law 4 depressions, actions before tackling, 10 yards to progress. If she wins, she has the right to 4 more downs, otherwise the ball will go to the opponent.

To learn how to play, you need to practice!

American football is a Strategic game. The passes are repeated Exercises And the players obey the quarterback. If you are interested, there is French American Football Federation.

Celine Pusket