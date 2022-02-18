Home Economy The government opposes the suspension veto, a new twist to the Health Data Hub

The government opposes the suspension veto, a new twist to the Health Data Hub

Feb 18, 2022 0 Comments
The government opposes the suspension veto, a new twist to the Health Data Hub

The French government is suspending the implementation of the Health Data Hub platform, an organization focused on health data launched in 2019. Observers see this as a pre-presidential political strategy.

Permission request withdrawn

Created in 2019, the Health Data Hub aims to facilitate the sharing of health data from a variety of sources to support research. In April 2021, CNIL President Marie-Laure Denis responded to the question of French health. Microsoft will provide the data storage platform.

The choice of an American company assumes that the data will be subject to US law: Cloud Law. It authorizes the government to access the data stored on the server. It is in no way compatible with GDPR, which better protects the confidentiality of the data.

CNIL demanded digital sovereignty, which required a European host before it could recognize the functionality of the operating system, which is still in pilot mode. The request for this recognition was withdrawn by the French government in January 2022.

Political strategy?

Health Data has partnered with Orange Capgemini to launch French Hyperscale that complements Hub’s specifications. In the words of Stephen Richard, CEO of the company, this trusted cloud “sets the highest standards for data security and sovereignty”.

But on January 20, Cedric O, Secretary of State for Digital Transformation, announced that Microsoft was no longer calling for tenders for HDH hosting on the site. This member of government insists that the plan be suspended “before the presidential election.”

This result raises many questions. Observers see this as a political ploy, accusing the government of removing the controversy and controversy surrounding the establishment of this platform, which has seen many twists and turns so far. Currently, not legal. It remains to be seen whether the government will resume this program after the election.

See also  Celebrities and brands

You May Also Like

Moroccan Freterium has raised $ 4 million for its inventory management software

Moroccan Freterium has raised $ 4 million for its inventory management software

Appointed Creative Director at Tremain Emory Supreme

Appointed Creative Director at Tremain Emory Supreme

Amazon Warehouse in New York | The referendum on forming a union will take place at the end of March

Amazon Warehouse in New York | The referendum on forming a union will take place at the end of March

logo-autonews-racing

Netflix Announces Drive to Survive Season 4 Release Date

Meta introduces Facebook news in France

Meta introduces Facebook news in France

Agurisk joins the closed Texstars club

Agurisk joins the closed Texstars club

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *