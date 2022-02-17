Home World S. in Syria. Ahead of Shoaib’s Arrival: A Deadly Attack in Damascus

S. in Syria. Ahead of Shoaib's Arrival: A Deadly Attack in Damascus

S. in Syria. Ahead of Shoaib's Arrival: A Deadly Attack in Damascus

In Damascus, a Syrian soldier was killed and 11 others were injured in an explosion near Customs Square. “At around 7:25 this morning, an IED exploded on a military bus near Customs Square in Damascus. As a result, one soldier was killed and 11 others were wounded, “said Sanaa, the official Syrian agency’s military source.
It is noteworthy that last October, two IEDs exploded on a bus at the Jisr al-Royce point in Damascus, killing 14 people.
The latest attack comes at a time when Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is expected to arrive in the Syrian capital. The Russian military said in a statement on Tuesday that it had met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to inspect Russian air bases in the country.
According to pictures released by the Russian military, S. at the beginning of the meeting in Damascus. Soikovum b. Assad both shook hands lovingly and everyone smiled. The Russian defense minister said in a statement that he had “informed the Syrian president of the maneuvers carried out by the Russian navy in the eastern part of the Mediterranean.” They also noted the military and technical cooperation between the two allies in the fight against international terrorism and “Russia’s humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people affected by US and other Western sanctions.” Proof. S. Choigou, a strong man in Putin’s organization, also inspected the Russian air base at Hmeimim in western Syria.

