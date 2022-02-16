Very brief science news from February 15, 2022

In health: EXCLUSIVE. Interview with the researcher who first transformed the pig heart into a human.

On January 10, 2022, the first human heart synograph was announced, which is a remarkable improvement, approaching a solution to the shortage of transplant surgeries in the world.

To learn more about this medical revolution, Science and the future Asked Professor Mohammed Mohiuddin, director of the Heart Transplant Surgery Program at the University of Maryland.

Unlike previous xenografts, it aims to save the patient’s life and not only demonstrate the feasibility of such an approach.

In nature and environment: The most intense tidal wave ever recorded in Vancouver.

The wave is located in the Ucluelet area near Vancouver, British Columbia. Such a system develops spontaneously and alone.

This massive wave was detected thanks to a float placed in the ocean by the Canadian research firm MarineLabs.

Through their observations, scientists want to create warning systems that can better predict their formation by modeling rough waves.

In space: A planet in the zone where a white dwarf can live?

A ring of planetary debris with moon-sized structures was observed orbiting a white dwarf.

The orbit of this debris in space seems to be very regular, indicating the existence of a “shepherd” planet, which confirms the objects of this system.

The planet is said to be the size of the rocky planets of the Solar System (such as Earth or Mars) and is only about 2.5 million km from Earth star WD1054-226 or 1.7% of the Earth-Sun distance.

In archeology and paleo: Angkor: World Heritage Site during the Kovit-19 period.

Angkor, the former capital of the Khmer Empire, has not seen any tourists for 2 years due to the epidemic. Undeniable loss of revenue to the country, but a boon to the protection and preservation of the sacred temples.

“On our side, we did not stop working if tourists were temporarily missing.Adviser to the National Commission for Site Security and Development of the Angkor Region (APSARA) at the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts of Cambodia.

These two years of epidemic are an opportunity to think “Responsible, high social and ethical tourism” In the words of Jack Quizont, general manager of All Dreams, it has been engaged in a sustainable tourism approach for many years.

