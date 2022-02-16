Home Economy Amazon Warehouse in New York | The referendum on forming a union will take place at the end of March

Feb 16, 2022 0 Comments
(New York) Leaders of an organization campaigning to form a union at the Amazon warehouse in New York have announced that they have signed an agreement with the company to hold an employee referendum from Wednesday 25 to March 30. .

Workers at the JFK8 warehouse around Staten Island will cast their ballots in person, group leader Christian Smalls said on Twitter.

The campaign to form a union on the site began last year.

After several adventures, the US Agency for Labor Law (NLRB) acknowledged at the end of January that they had collected enough signatures to demand that the ballot be regulated.

An Amazon spokesman said Wednesday that the company was “suspicious” that it had collected enough signatures.

“But since the NLRB has decided that the election should be held, we want our staff to hear their voices as soon as possible,” Kelly Nandel told AFP.

“Our employees always choose whether or not to join a union,” he added.

The e-commerce company is facing several attempts to merge.

A group of staff called LDJ5 at a second warehouse on Staten Island in New York recently filed a lawsuit seeking to have the NLRB certify that it still has enough signatures.

A little further south, in Alabama, Bessemer warehouse staff, for their part, have the opportunity to vote again after the failure of the first attempt last year.

The NLRB found that Amazon had violated the rules on the first ballot and ordered a second election by mail. Ballot papers will be sent to staff in early February and counting will take place on March 28.

