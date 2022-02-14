Samsung lied, the smartphone screen is not LTPO

After the introduction of the new Galaxy S22 and S22 + smartphones, many Internet users wondered about the authenticity of the information displayed on the technology sheet of the devices. It seems that not all of them are accurate.

Samsung lifted the veil last week The new generation high-end smartphones, the Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra. In the official data sheets, Samsung mentioned that its screen Galaxy S22 and S22 + Provides variance rates ranging from 10 Hz to 120 Hz, This indicates that they are using an LTPO slap (Polycrystalline oxide at low temperature).

With an LTPO panel, a screen will change its frequency depending on the content being displayedAllows Significant energy savings. This technology is found in most high-end smartphones OnePlus 9 Pro And OnePlus 10 ProThe Oppo Find X3 ProThe Galaxy S21 UltraThe iPhone 13 Pro Or even Pixel 6 Pro.

The Galaxy S22 and S22 + do not use screens with LTPO technology

Rose Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, confirmed the involvement. The Galaxy S22 screen did not use the LTPO panel, but used the LTPS panel. The problem is, there is currently an LTPS panel Its renewal rate could not be reduced below 48 HzThis can cause major glitter issues.

Faced with the anger of internet users on social networks, Samsung has finally officially announced that its Galaxy S22 and S22 + are not compatible with LTPO technology. So the Korean manufacturer has made changes to the technical data sheet of both devices. This now indicates that the screen offers frequencies ranging from 48 Hz to 120 Hz10 Hz to 120 Hz.

So this is very bad news for the users as the LTPO screen would have allowed both the smartphones to be more autonomous than their predecessors.. Unlike the Galaxy S22 UltraSamsung therefore wants to address the LTPS panel The Galaxy S22 and S22 + will be similar to the Xiaomi 12.. In fact, Xiaomi only accepted the LTPO screen on the more expensive model. Xiaomi 12 Pro.

As Xiaomi smartphones already do, smartphones can change their upgrade rate through software on many levels. They use 120 Hz frequencies on social networks, but only up to 60 Hz when watching video for example. Battery storage is not as great as the LTPO displayIt is capable of capturing any value between 10 Hz and 120 Hz or 1 Hz and 120 Hz for the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s LTPO 2.0 technology.

What about the autonomy of the Galaxy S22 and S22 +?

This year the Galaxy S22 and S22 + have reduced their battery life. The smartphones are slightly smaller than the previous models, but their batteries have lost 300 mAh capacity compared to the previous models.. The Galaxy S22 only has a 3700 mAh battery, 4000 mAh for Galaxy S21. By his side, The Galaxy S22 + uses a 4500 mAh batterySmaller than the Galaxy S22 +’s 4800 mAh battery.

So smartphones would require a high-capacity LTPO screen to provide slightly longer autonomy. To compensate for the reduced battery capacity, Samsung has increased the maximum speed charging power of the Galaxy S22 + to 45W, But the classic Galaxy S22 still has to do with the 25W. Samsung is still lagging behind in fast charging technologies in its smartphones. For example, we are far from the 67 W of its main competitor Xiaomi 12.

While waiting to fully test all the Galaxy S22 series smartphones to see if they last longer than their predecessors, you can already go Consider taking all of Samsung’s new flagships by the hand. As a reminder, you need to be more patient before you get the devices. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available to everyone on February 25thWhen it will have to wait March 10 for Galaxy S22 and S22 +.