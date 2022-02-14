Bear sleep, a model for astronauts to Mars

Science fiction movies popularized the idea of ​​cryonics for endless space travel between two planets. The European Space Agency has imagined a less abrupt setting for the body by observing the dormancy of bears.

Mars, the second closest planet to Earth after Venus, is about 70 million kilometers away (there are differences depending on the position of the Sun). At best, a journey between Earth and Mars would take 260 days, multiplied by two (you must come back!), Not to mention the months or even years spent there.

Reduce body metabolism

The European Space Agency (ESA) is interested in possible strategies to avoid long-distance missions and intrinsic risks in space exploration. Researchers say bear sleep may be the solution to feelings of loneliness, boredom and aggression that can occur in the limited spacecraft of spacecraft. In the future, astronauts will spend many years on spacecraft.

When it enters sleep, the bear lowers its body temperature by a few degrees, its heart rate, its respiration. This allows it to reduce its energy consumption. Along with weight gain before sleep, the animal can control its food and water needs as much as possible. Not to mention saving space: when we sleep, we do not move!

This is why the ESA has imagined flexible capsules that can hold astronauts. To adjust the body’s metabolism, a special cocktail should be poured into them, and they should be shaken during sleep (but not too much!) By dim lights and low temperatures. The pods are protected from radiation by water bubbles.

Finally, artificial intelligence will be used to control the ship during its voyage to Mars, as well as its citizens drowning.