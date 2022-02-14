Home Science Bear sleep, a model for astronauts to Mars

Bear sleep, a model for astronauts to Mars

Feb 14, 2022 0 Comments
Bear sleep, a model for astronauts to Mars

Science fiction movies popularized the idea of ​​cryonics for endless space travel between two planets. The European Space Agency has imagined a less abrupt setting for the body by observing the dormancy of bears.

Mars, the second closest planet to Earth after Venus, is about 70 million kilometers away (there are differences depending on the position of the Sun). At best, a journey between Earth and Mars would take 260 days, multiplied by two (you must come back!), Not to mention the months or even years spent there.

Reduce body metabolism

The European Space Agency (ESA) is interested in possible strategies to avoid long-distance missions and intrinsic risks in space exploration. Researchers say bear sleep may be the solution to feelings of loneliness, boredom and aggression that can occur in the limited spacecraft of spacecraft. In the future, astronauts will spend many years on spacecraft.

When it enters sleep, the bear lowers its body temperature by a few degrees, its heart rate, its respiration. This allows it to reduce its energy consumption. Along with weight gain before sleep, the animal can control its food and water needs as much as possible. Not to mention saving space: when we sleep, we do not move!

Credit: ESA

This is why the ESA has imagined flexible capsules that can hold astronauts. To adjust the body’s metabolism, a special cocktail should be poured into them, and they should be shaken during sleep (but not too much!) By dim lights and low temperatures. The pods are protected from radiation by water bubbles.

See also  Sebastian Hurtado, Colombian mathematician, is the recipient of some of the world's greatest awards.

Finally, artificial intelligence will be used to control the ship during its voyage to Mars, as well as its citizens drowning.

You May Also Like

Le bétail est l’un des principaux responsables de nos émissions de méthane. Pour mieux apprécier ses effets à court terme sur le réchauffement climatique, des chercheurs de l’université de Stanford (États-Unis) recommandent de modifier la métrique employée depuis plusieurs années. © hramovnick, Adobe Stock

Scientists think the role of methane in global warming should be reconsidered

"The cost of tests in January is more than $ 1.6 billion, and we need to find other tools," promises Vincent Marchell, a professor of virology.

“The cost of tests in January is more than $ 1.6 billion, and we need to find other tools,” promises Vincent Marchell, a professor of virology.

Pôle nord de Mars photographié par la sonde Hope. © UAESA, MBRSC, HopeMarsMission, EXI, Jason Major, Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

Hope Study presents the magnificent Atlas of Mars and its transformations

Select the animal that represents you and discover your hidden thoughts

The ability to recall decreases over time

The ability to recall decreases over time

Vue de Mars en vraies couleurs. © ESA/MPS for Osiris Team

The disappearance of its magnetic field and its atmosphere were explained by a new study

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *