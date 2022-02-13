Home Top News Video. Australia: he shops in a supermarket and finds an interesting Python

Video. Australia: he shops in a supermarket and finds an interesting Python

Feb 13, 2022 0 Comments
Video. Australia: She is shopping at a supermarket and sees an impressive mountain snake

Main
A woman came face-to-face with a python more than three metres long in a Sydney supermarket while she was looking for spices to cook a chicken that evening.

A frightening encounter. On Monday, August 16, an ashutrali woman came face to face with a non-venomous diamond python more than three metres long while shopping at a supermarket on the outskirts of Sydney, About ABC News.

“I was looking for something to put on my chicken that night, so initially I didn’t see it because it was curled up well behind small spice jars,” said Helena Alati, the woman who discovered the animal was crawling in a radius. The snake’s head was about twenty centimeters from her face when the Australian realised her presence.

The snake was then intercepted

Fortunately, Helena was trained to catch Alati snakes. After filming the impressive reptile and notifying employees, the young woman immediately returned home to collect her “snake bag”. So before releasing the animal into the wild, Helena Alati took part in the capture operation.

Supermarket chain Woolworths confirmed in a statement that a “slippery and rare customer was found in the spice aisle” at one of its stores on Monday morning. Suburb Sydney. No one knows how the snake managed to enter the supermarket.

See also  Lizare McCoy's birthday celebration goes to the left with the appearance of Da Brad

You May Also Like

These mysterious fires in Australia have been burning for at least 6,000 years

These mysterious fires in Australia have been burning for at least 6,000 years

Crypto Commonwealth Bank

Australia’s largest bank consolidates bitcoin services

Temperatures in Western Australia reach 50.7°C, a new record

Temperatures in Western Australia reach 50.7°C, a new record

L'ambassade reste ouverte et la chargée d'affaires américaine Kristina Kvien « reste en Ukraine ».

Ukraine: Washington, UK and Australia after expelling diplomats ‘ families

Thousands of Australians protest against vaccine and health restrictions

Thousands of Australians protest against vaccine and health restrictions

Coronavirus dans le monde: l'Autriche assouplit ses restrictions sanitaires, des milliers d'Australiens manifestent contre la vaccination

Coronavirus in the world: Austria eases its health restrictions, thousands of Australians protest against vaccine

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *