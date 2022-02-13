Home World Norway removes the remaining restrictions

Norway removes the remaining restrictions

Feb 13, 2022 0 Comments
Ph : AFP
Despite the increase in infections caused by the Omigron variant, Norway on Saturday lifted its latest anti-Govt restrictions by removing social remote methods and wearing masks in crowded places. “The distance meter is disappearing. We are removing the recommendation of social exclusion,” Prime Minister Jonas Kare Store told a news conference.

“Now we can have the same social interactions as before, participate in nightclubs, cultural events and more. And when we go to work on buses, trains and boats,” he added.

Norway has already lifted other restrictions on Govt earlier this month, such as restricting the size of telecommunications or meetings. The duty to isolate for four days after a positive Govt test was reduced to a simple recommendation on Saturday, while children with respiratory symptoms no longer need to be tested.

The head of government, however, stressed that “the epidemic is not over yet” and advised those who have not been vaccinated and those at risk to continue to adhere to social exclusion and to wear masks when distances are not possible.

See also  Five-month-old Brazilian baby survives coronavirus after 32 days in a coma

You May Also Like

8,000 Moroccan students have to leave Ukraine

8,000 Moroccan students have to leave Ukraine

Afghan activist Parwana Ibrahimkel released from Taliban custody for 20 days

Afghan activist Parwana Ibrahimkel released from Taliban custody for 20 days

Entretien téléphonique entre Biden et Poutine sur fond d'escalade des tensions russo-ukrainiennes

Phone call between Biden and Putin amid escalating Russian-Ukrainian tensions

Algérie

“Tensions continue to rise” ahead of the 3rd anniversary of the Hirac movement

China - The IFJ is "deeply concerned" about the lack of press freedom in Hong Kong.

China – The IFJ is “deeply concerned” about the lack of press freedom in Hong Kong.

One Ocean Summit: Plus de 100 pays s’engagent à préserver les océans

An Ocean Summit: More than 100 countries have pledged to protect the oceans

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *