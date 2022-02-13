Covid-19: H. E. R. I. Has Australia recalled 50 million doses of the vaccine that tested positive for V.

What does this have to do with Professor Montagnier?

By distorting events that took place more than a year ago in Australia, many internet users drew a parallel to the words of Professor and former Nobel laureate Luke Montagnier. Thus he “Declared” Originally presented here as a risk. However, this is again a vast mess.

Contrary to what these messages support, professor Montagnier never implied or said covid vaccines could spread AIDS, even if this fake news was spread during the pandemic. The scientist, who died this week, died in the early 1980s in H. I. E. L. A.I. V was recognized as one of the inventors, however, supported another thesis, according to which SARS-CoV-2 was designed by humans in the laboratory, H. E. R., and the study was published in 2007. I. Using V displays.

Defeated by many experts, the thesis helped discredit the former Nobel to a large part of the scientific community. Over the years, some of his “drifts” were also pointed out, as was his adherence to the doctrine of “memory of water”, which was never confirmed. In May 2021, Tf1info was also dedicated to him Article : At the time, experts were advancing to the plate following the professor’s report that the origin of the variants was attributable to vaccines.