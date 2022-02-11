In Australia, the burger chain Grill’d inaugurates two new 100% vegan restaurants

Who says a hamburger can’t be healthy? Certainly not Grill’d, an Australian restaurant chain specializing in “healthy” burgers. To meet a growing demand, the brand has just launched a brand new concept of healthy, sustainable and vegan restaurant called “Impossibly Grill’d”. Two establishments have already opened in Sydney where they will serve a vegan menu, including 23 100% vegetable options.

Photo: Grill’d

On site, customers can enjoy different ranges of burgers, all vegan. In particular, there will be burgers with steaks of the Impossible brand, but also burgers with vegetable “chicken”, designed on the basis of plantain. Finally, Australians will discover a mushroom-based burger created by British chef Heston Blumenthal, a specialist in molecular cuisine. The latter had made himself known to the French public during his stint in the last season of Top Chef, in 2021.

The two new “Impossibly Grill’d” restaurants are aimed at a wide audience: vegetarian, vegan or omnivore wishing to do without meat. The chain will also reintroduce “meat-free Mondays” across all of its 142 Australian locations.