Find out what Samsung’s next foldable phone will look like

As Samsung has introduced its new Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra, all eyes are now on the next generation of foldable smartphones that welcome the new Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung launched earlier this week Galaxy S22This will be the manufacturer’s high-end offer by 2022. Now, Samsung may focus on releasing its next flagship smartphone. Its Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable devices. The latter is not expected before this summer, but we may already know what a smartphone will look like.

Designer Ben Keskin has unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 concept, which shows off the new design for the successor. Galaxy Z Fold 3 2021. You have probably noticed, It gets a lot of inspiration from the new design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra Its four photo sensors are integrated directly into the back of the smartphone.

Does the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have two cameras under the screen?

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 introduced the under-display camera technology in Samsung smartphones last year, but the device used it only in the internal display. In this new generation in 2022The Korean manufacturer can replace the outer screen with a sensor placed under the punch slapThis makes it possible to enjoy two large screens without any distractions.

While the Galaxy S22 Ultra has removed the importance of the camera module on the back, it should not be on its foldable smartphones either. In fact, Both parts of the Galaxy Z fold are much thinner than a traditional smartphone. The thinness of the smartphone will allow Samsung to extend its sensors from the back of the smartphone if it does not use very small sensors. In addition, it is doubtful that Samsung will choose Periscope among its foldable devices. They are more likely to be satisfied with it Restart the photo configuration of the classic Galaxy S22.

By 2022, Samsung will be betting everything on its Galaxy Z fold. We saw it last year The Korean manufacturer has sold 4 times more foldable smartphones than in previous yearsAnd Production for this new generation will have to increase drastically again. Samsung, for example, plans to make 2.9 million Galaxy Z Fold 4s this year1 million compared to Galaxy Z Fold 3.

