AMERICA/NICARAGUA – Justice and Peace: serious economic and social problems push Nicaraguans to emigrate

Managua (Agenzia Fides) – The Commission for Justice and Peace of the Archdiocese of Managua, in a message addressed to the “holy people of God and people of good will”, emphasizes that “among the serious economic and social problems afflicting Nicaraguans”, parishes and communities report the continuity of the pandemic, unemployment, lack of food and medical care, social and legal insecurity.



Due to uncontrolled inflation, the press release sent to Fides continues, the housewife’s basket cannot be covered by the average minimum wage of a couple. Despite the reading of positive macroeconomic data, the family microeconomy of the majority of people does not perceive this reality, which encourages the increase in emigration of Nicaraguan compatriots”.



The short message of the Justice and Peace Commission concludes by recalling that “Christians must live these realities with faith and hope in God, confident that He will enlighten the minds and move the hearts of all Nicaraguans, especially the authorities who can have an influence in solving these problems”.



(SL) (Agenzia Fides 5/2/2022)





