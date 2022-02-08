Home Top News AMERICA/NICARAGUA – Justice and Peace: serious economic and social problems push Nicaraguans to emigrate

AMERICA/NICARAGUA – Justice and Peace: serious economic and social problems push Nicaraguans to emigrate

Feb 08, 2022 0 Comments
AMERICA/NICARAGUA - Justice and Peace: serious economic and social problems push Nicaraguans to emigrate

AMERICA/NICARAGUA – Justice and Peace: serious economic and social problems push Nicaraguans to emigrate

Managua (Agenzia Fides) – The Commission for Justice and Peace of the Archdiocese of Managua, in a message addressed to the “holy people of God and people of good will”, emphasizes that “among the serious economic and social problems afflicting Nicaraguans”, parishes and communities report the continuity of the pandemic, unemployment, lack of food and medical care, social and legal insecurity.

Due to uncontrolled inflation, the press release sent to Fides continues, the housewife’s basket cannot be covered by the average minimum wage of a couple. Despite the reading of positive macroeconomic data, the family microeconomy of the majority of people does not perceive this reality, which encourages the increase in emigration of Nicaraguan compatriots”.

The short message of the Justice and Peace Commission concludes by recalling that “Christians must live these realities with faith and hope in God, confident that He will enlighten the minds and move the hearts of all Nicaraguans, especially the authorities who can have an influence in solving these problems”.

(SL) (Agenzia Fides 5/2/2022)


Share:

See also  In London, the airport control tower is now empty

You May Also Like

COMPTOIR DES VOYAGES - Sales Representative Latin America M/F - PERMANENT contract - (Paris 5e) / Classified ads

COMPTOIR DES VOYAGES – Sales Representative Latin America M/F – PERMANENT contract – (Paris 5e) / Classified ads

3 Unique Cities To Visit In Europe

Arsenal take inspiration from London Underground for new pre-match shirt

Arsenal take inspiration from London Underground for new pre-match shirt

Trump carried letters from Kim Jong Un as he left the White House

Trump carried letters from Kim Jong Un as he left the White House

February 8, 1919 in the sky: 1st commercial flight Paris - London￼

February 8, 1919 in the sky: 1st commercial flight Paris – London￼

Beijing Olympics - Curling: Australian team finally allowed to compete despite two positive tests

Beijing Olympics – Curling: Australian team finally allowed to compete despite two positive tests

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *