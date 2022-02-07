Le petit dij ‘: Alvin Kamara arrêté pour aggression

L’actu chaude

– Dolphins: Mike McDaniel is the new entrepreneur principal

– Pro Bowl: AFC – NFC (41-35) – Justin Herbert and Mac Jones’s unequivocal first win victory

Podcast: Super Bowl – Le face à face post by post

Alvin Kamara accusé d’agression

The Pro Bowl is located in Las Vegas, and in this apparelm is invitable to jouur ne se retrove pas en difficulté avec la justice. Selon ESPN, Alvin Kamara (RB, Saints)’s arrêté sur des accusations dagression dimanche. Here’s the answer to the question of how to win a Boyle’s Pro Bowl.

Les policiers on appeals in a hospital à 17h50 for reconditioning victime. The forces of lord auraient ensuite dterminé que Kamara aittait l’auteur de l’gression. Les charges évoquent des blessures sérieuses.

The Jouer des Saints have an arrhythmia approach of capturing 4 balls for 23 yards in a match match. I’m a passé nu nuit de dimanche à lundi en prison. Une audience is in the live stream. Sa caution a fix à 5000 dollars.

Lovie Smith coach des Texans, chaa chauffe

Les Texans seraient in discussion with Lovie Smith, the coordinator of defense, for the post of principal.

Selon ESPN, Josh McCown serait dsormais hors-course for this post. For those who love Smith, who is also Pep Hamilton, l’actuel coach of quarterbacks Houston, who is the promo coordinator of offense.

Lovie Smith has been the coach’s principal coach for a long time, dating back to 2004 Bears in 2004 à 2012, but also Buccaneers in 2014 and 2015. Ill have been coaching all over the world since 2005, when I’m almost quitting! Super Bowl with Rex Grossman in his post quarterback.

ESPN reports that Jonathan Gannon (DC, Eagles) informed me about my post in Houston.

Coaches, coaches, coaches

– Les Steelers Seraient en train finalizer contrat qui va faire de Teryl Austin leur nouve coordinator define. Ce dernier était dijj dans le staff depuis 2019 à a rôle d’Assistant defense and coach de la coverture arienne. (ESPN)

– Les Dolphins Cibleraient Vic Fangio for your post coordinator define. (South Florida Sun Sentinel)

Trevor Lawrence heureux de lembauche de Doug Pederson

I’m not going to assure the contractor, but Trevor Lawrence’s post about Doug Pederson’s post as coach of Jaguars. Pour une raison qui is this objective.

«Il a joué quarterback, donc il voit davantage les choses de mon point vue que beaucoup de coaches qu niont pas joué à ce poste a, an explicit Lawrence au site officially son quipe.

