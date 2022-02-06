Battery electric, Gemini 001 de Our Next Energy on the Tesla Model S

These batteries are electric

La batterie electric Use desktop matriaux srs & durables et se rvle moins riche en nickel or en cobalt. Bnfique pour l ‘environnement, The Gemini 001 has a top speed of 752 miles, with a range of 1210 km and an average charge. Sur banc dessessai, the battery electric mme pu rouler plus 1400 km avec la mme charge sur la Tesla Model S.

Les tests effectus for our Next Energy

La Tesla Model S, premier vikicule total electrify avir t produit en srie, a servi cobaye battery electric car, la berline offline suffice daspace for loser dispositif. It has a top speed of 1200 km Gemini 001 at ralis in Michigan, our Next Energy is implant. not to use the battery electric test to test, on the lute voices electrifies more plbiscites activation, embarking on graphite et du manganse, entre autras.

Une start-up amricaine teste a battery battery on the Tesla Model S Photography Courtesy of Our Next Energy

Quel est le but de la start-up amricaine?

terme, l’objectif de la start-up amricaine This darriver produces a series of batteries and vicious electrics on the plant, offering an autonomous electric double and more important which qui exist on aujourd march de l’automobile. This enterprise qui is the latest in a series of 20 batteries of electric batteries that will be the first commercial products destined to be sold by the end of 2023.

Appreciate most of the battery electric and other constructors automobiles

The most important constructors in the world are the symbolic symbol of the 1000 Kilometers grand autonomie relle. Au CES 2022, par exemple, Mercedes a fait sensation with avec son concept Vision EQXX , autonome jusqu ‘1000 kilometers. For bonus cologique, nombreuses socits travel on des alternatives (hydrogne, hybride rechargeable, thermique) with traditionally batteries lithium-ion. These great enterprises automobiles tell Kia, Ford or encore Jaguar souhaitent convincing grand public basculer vers tout electrics that trajets on autoroute moines polluants and more respectable environment. Pour lutter contre in rchauffement climatique, choisissez un vhicule cologique zro-mission!

Avec l’ETX Studio / AFP