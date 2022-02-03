Home Top News In London, postal workers accidentally ate cannabis brownies

In London, postal workers accidentally ate cannabis brownies

Feb 03, 2022 0 Comments
In London, postal workers accidentally ate cannabis brownies

A spoiled snack break? The Work The British announced on Thursday that they would launch an investigation after a video showing London staff eating brownies and being in poor condition appeared on social media.
Cannabis From the unclaimed package. “All the postal workers in Clapham today (South
London) Accidentally ate hash browns and had to pick them up one by one because they were stoned, ”read the text of the video now removed.

One thing taken “very seriously”

It showed a postman pushing his cart with difficulty, and one of his colleagues threw at him, saying he was “really stoned” after eating brownies from a pocket labeled “food items (food items) by Pablo Sokobar”. Apparently, the same postman was sitting on the floor, a colleague explains: “He ate two of them”. “I took four,” the seated man adjusts.

Explaining that it was taking the matter “very seriously”, Royal Mail underlined that it expects better behavior “at all times” from its agents. “We started Investigation Who will decide whether to take any action, including disciplinary action, ”a spokesman said in an email. The browns seem to have come from a package that had not been picked up for a month. Royal Mail also stressed that “its delivery service reminds all staff of proper procedures for goods that do not have a delivery or return address”.

See also  Dwell updates on the coronavirus pandemic

You May Also Like

la face cachée de l'Homme qui a marché on laune

la face cachée de l’Homme qui a marché on laune

Here in London - Part I

Here in London – Part I

L

dix tournois à l’international dont un à Londres en 2022

Logo Sciences et Avenir 1000x750

Pour 280ème fois, a s exnateur exorte l’Amrique à se “rveiller” on climat

Pour 280ème fois, a s exnateur exorte l'Amrique à se "rveiller" on climat

Pour 280ème fois, a s exnateur exorte l’Amrique à se “rveiller” on climat

des bux bousse menacent la piriphérie de Perth

des bux bousse menacent la piriphérie de Perth

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *