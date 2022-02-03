In London, postal workers accidentally ate cannabis brownies

A spoiled snack break? The Work The British announced on Thursday that they would launch an investigation after a video showing London staff eating brownies and being in poor condition appeared on social media.

Cannabis From the unclaimed package. “All the postal workers in Clapham today (South

London) Accidentally ate hash browns and had to pick them up one by one because they were stoned, ”read the text of the video now removed.

One thing taken “very seriously”

It showed a postman pushing his cart with difficulty, and one of his colleagues threw at him, saying he was “really stoned” after eating brownies from a pocket labeled “food items (food items) by Pablo Sokobar”. Apparently, the same postman was sitting on the floor, a colleague explains: “He ate two of them”. “I took four,” the seated man adjusts.

Explaining that it was taking the matter “very seriously”, Royal Mail underlined that it expects better behavior “at all times” from its agents. “We started Investigation Who will decide whether to take any action, including disciplinary action, ”a spokesman said in an email. The browns seem to have come from a package that had not been picked up for a month. Royal Mail also stressed that “its delivery service reminds all staff of proper procedures for goods that do not have a delivery or return address”.