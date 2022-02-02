Home Technology What is the name of the domestic cryptocurrency?

Feb 02, 2022 0 Comments
Internet Desk: Recently, cryptocurrency assets are attracting public attention. It is well known that there are many cryptocurrencies available today such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Teether, Binance. However, there is a large-scale debate in India over whether to legalize these. On the other hand, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech that she would bring in digital currency domestically. The RBI has said it will soon make domestic cryptocurrency (any central bank ‘digital currency) available. With this, the topic of ‘domestic cryptocurrency’ is now trending on Netflix.


A media company editor asked on Twitter what name would be given to the upcoming domestic cryptocurrency. Netizens are responding to it in their own style. One person suggested putting ‘dinars’. It is said that the Gupta period was a golden age in Indian history, when money was known as dinars. Another netizen wanted to say ‘thank you’. The source for the dinar, the dollar and the dirham was ‘Dhan’, he tweeted. Netizens referred to the names as ‘E-Dhan’, ‘Kripia’, ‘Indu’ and ‘Sri’. Another netizen protested against the imposition of a 30 per cent tax on cryptocurrency and called it a ‘taxi’.


