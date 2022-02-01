Home Top News Urbex in London: This abandoned school is frozen over time

Urbex in London: This abandoned school is frozen over time

Feb 01, 2022 0 Comments
Urbex in London: This abandoned school is frozen over time

URBEX – A pair of URBEX was able to break together School Dropped from Hertfordshire to north London. Some snippets are reminiscent of childhood memories and give the impression of never being ignored. You can see it in the video above the article.

Becky Starr is a caretaker and his partner Ricky works for a police helmet maker. Couples are accustomed to finding places Abandoned. The school was discovered by a local team. “In some places it looks like it was still used,” Betty told the store. Glass.

The school was abandoned 15 years ago when it was merged with another school. Both urbexeurs They were not allowed to go inside, but they slipped through the window.

Upon entering, the picture was taken Classroom, Meeting, and even a canteen where kitchen utensils are always present. Many plants had grown inside the rooms in this building Moisture.

See also The Hoppost: In El Salvador, this abandoned house on the beach looks like a horror movie.

See also  Aligning Purpose, Pay, And Performance

You May Also Like

Australians: des tempratures records font peser a new risk on the Grande Barriore de Corail

Australians: des tempratures records font peser a new risk on the Grande Barriore de Corail

How did Prince William and Kate Middleton install the campaign in the camp? The couple pourrait quitter Londres

How did Prince William and Kate Middleton install the campaign in the camp? The couple pourrait quitter Londres

Thousands of truckers stranded on border between Argentina and Chile due to Govt tests

Thousands of truckers stranded on border between Argentina and Chile due to Govt tests

quel visage en 2022?

quel visage en 2022?

L

L’Australie va accueillir une runion des ministres des Affaires étrangères du “Quad”

Giuseppa Ciurleo: Son séjour à Londres ne se passe pas as priv! Elle balance

Giuseppa Ciurleo: Son séjour à Londres ne se passe pas as priv! Elle balance

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *