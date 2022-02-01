Spider-Man: Tobey Maguire s’exprime enfin sur son retur

It’s not just me but the jusque. Lors dune interview organization for journalist Amricain Pete Hammond on the site Deadline, in the presence of two autographs of Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire’s exprims for the first time focusing on the film No Way Home.

Si Andrew Garfield’s most famous reprisals in the presse ses retrovailles with Peter Parker personally, and it’s difficult to say that the secret of the guard’s superiority is the superiority of the pendant’s long mois quo sarparant in the film’s Well, at least I didn’t go down without explaining myself first.

Tobey Maguire ainci explicitly contacted Amy Pascal de chez Sony, and Kevin Feige de chez Marvel, trois movant avant dibut du tournage. It’s yours to immortalize the intrigue of the proverbial traveler with the best autocrats Spider-Man – Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield – you’re always going to be a person with a place where you can travel in part.

«J’ai été immédiatement intrigué. In this course of this conversation, I’m really interested in a profile for these films. I’m a huge fan of Tom, de ses films, and he’s Andrew mais je me suis aussi demand that we allions fire. Lidie, civitait viraiment de revisiter ce qui faisait parti mon histoire, avoir la chance de se retrover », explique-t-il.

Tobey Maguire precise that this expiration in the permise of a close relationship with Spider-Man. ‘C’est a source of resolution of mon voyage. Just re-discover the fait accompli, je ne diris pas clot un chapitre, mai davoir pu revisiter cet universes. Cétait vraiment incroyable é, precision l’acteur.