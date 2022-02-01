Home Top News Australians: des tempratures records font peser a new risk on the Grande Barriore de Corail

Feb 01, 2022
Il a fait chaud, très chaud en Australie. Beaucoup Trop Chaud in realty, on the site of Grande Barrio’s Corail, Rigulirement mise à mal r le chauffement climatique et les gaz à effet de serre. In the Continental, the temptations of the moose in December alarm scientifiquesprovocative de linquiétude and des krantes avérs, raporte The Guardian. The government announces a plan to massacre hundreds of millions of dollars for the server or joyau on the plan. Scott Morrison, the Premier Minister, is a regular blom for pouring in reaction environment and searching for energy fossils.

Cinq pics de blanchissement massif

La Grande Barriore de corail a subi un pression sans préddent on les troys derniers mois. In mi-november à mi-dmbcembre, 80% of temptiratu minimales autaient plus livelius que lis maximad parcindent. “I’ll have a stress thermique like this. […] Il s’agit presque certainly d’un signal de changement climatique, expose le Dr William Skirving, de l’organization Noaa’s Coral Reef Watch. Scienttre a scientifique in the domain à not époke is parfois un pe couchemardesque. Parfois, jaimerais en savoir un peu moins. “

L’Australie invests 700 million dollars in the protection of the Grand Barry Corail

Loyau des océns se rchauffe, and create a vritable risk for the blanchiment des coraux, dataille The Guardian. The Grande Barrior has a very close relationship with cinq pics with some of the most famous and most famous anniversaries: 1998, 2002, 2016, 2017 and 2020. The templates in the latest plus 0,5 ° C in December. Les coraux se nourrissent dalgues, mais la hausse des tempratures for porit là aussi avoir un impact. The blanchiment is two coraux vulnables, s’out s’accumule d’année en annie.

“The risk blanchissement à grande échelle des coraux dans la Grande Barrière corail dénd des mitorologics au cours des deux prochaine semaines”, estimé le Dr Mark Read, qui travaille protection la protection bar r Rechifs Authority of the Great Barrier Reef . Pour all your pressures, comments on templates, more clues, soleil, pluie and du vent. Beaucoup is in demand as the government’s financier or government’s apparel pas un dernier espoir.

Australian: Grande Barriore de Corail pours outer frame for a 4 blanchissement massif in 7 ans

Australie: la Grande Barrière de corail évite linscription on the list of sites on pile on UNESCO

L’Australie va accueillir une runion des ministres des Affaires étrangères du “Quad”

