Atmosphere of an outer atmosphere that should not be the same as Earth’s atmosphere. The researchers, however, were shocked

Astronomers have studied the atmosphere of one of the most intense extraterrestrials ever discovered and found similarities with Earth.

Although completely unlivable, the WASP-189b spacecraft was the first to be able by astronomers to analyze atmospheric layers, each with its own chemical composition.

“In the past, astronomers have tried to understand the extraterrestrial atmosphere as a uniform layer, but our results show that even the atmospheres of high-radiation planets have complex, three-dimensional structures,” said astronomer Jens. According to Hoeijmaker, University of Lund, Sweden Scientific warning.

There should be no such planets

WASP-189b is part of an enigmatic orbit called Jupiter Hot. These extreme worlds are gas giants like Jupiter, but in very close orbit to their stars, lasting a maximum of 10 days a year. Thus, it becomes clear that the surface temperature burns. In addition, astronomers do not even understand why they exist. According to current models of planetary formation, gas giants cannot form at such a short distance from their stars because gravity, radiation, and strong stellar gases do not allow them to coexist. However, 300 of the 5,000 extrasolar planets discovered may be Jupiter.

WASP-189b is about 322 light-years away from Earth and is one of the most intense extraterrestrials ever discovered, with a surface temperature of 3200 degrees Celsius, hotter than many stars. It is also very bright.

Rare gases that act as the ozone layer

“We measured the light coming from a nearby star and how it travels through the planet’s atmosphere. The atmosphere of WASP-189b is filled with clouds of gaseous iron, titanium, chromium, magnesium, vanadium and manganese. In addition, researchers have found traces of titanium oxide, which has not been detected in the atmosphere of an exoplanet. Titanium oxide is rarely found in nature and on Earth.

“Titanium oxide absorbs short-wavelength radiation such as ultraviolet light. Its detection may indicate the presence of a layer of WASP-189b in the atmosphere that interacts with stellar radiation in the same way that the ozone layer acts on Earth,” he said. Kevin Heng, astronomer at the University of Bern.

Astronomers say traveling on WASP-189b will not be possible any time soon. This is because any human equipment will be destroyed as soon as it comes in contact with the planet. But the data obtained represent an important milestone in the study of extraterrestrial atmospheres.

