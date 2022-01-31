After the video, an Egyptian artist reconciled with the man he was accused of harassing

Today, Sunday, prosecuting authorities in Cairo decided to release those accused of verbally abusing young artist Caroline Azmi after the two sides reached a compromise.

In addition, the accused denied the artist’s harassment and said that what happened between them was a disagreement over the priority of traffic as he was driving his car and accidentally drove towards his car.

The Egyptian actress, while driving, revealed that she was verbally abused, explained the details of the incident and demanded that the perpetrators claim her rights.

He also posted a video of the incident on his Instagram photo and video exchange site, and wrote: “Good evening, someone who knows me or is following me. He broke me.”

She continued: “All I did was pick him up and look in front of me, so I’ve seen him repeat the same movement over and over again. I went out on my mobile and made pictures to scare him and stop him. You’re bothering me. I was surprised to be told, then I got up and started filming seriously, you will see the movements and insults in the video.

He added: “Today I insulted, insulted, humiliated my family from someone I did not know, I did nothing to him, I did not open it, because he is sick, of course this person has harmed many little girls because he is almost accustomed to these movements, and he I’m not afraid, and I do not care what he imagines, I just want my rights back to me. “