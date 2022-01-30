Script for the movie Super Mario Bros. Is very secretive says actor Luigi

Charlie Day, starring as the upcoming Luigi Super Mario Brothers. The animated film says that the script is very secretive. The currently untitled film is the second American film project to feature characters Mario, A video game copyright created by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo in 1981. This franchise has been spread over dozens of video games on many platforms over the years, on many anime TV shows – American and Japanese – but always just movies. To date: 1993 live-action failure Super Mario Brothers. It starred John Leguisamo and Bob Hoskins.

After decades of ruining the film’s taste, Illumination Entertainment has announced that they are making a new animated film starring the characters, which will hit theaters by the end of 2022. Teen Titans Go!By Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelinick, from a screenplay by Matthew Focal, who previously provided the story Lego Movie 2: Part II Wrote the next Minions: The Ascent of Crane. In addition to playing Chris Broad as Mario, the film also stars Charlie de Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael as Key Tod, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Jack Black Bowser and Fred Armissen. . Like the Cranky Kong.

By appearing Jimmy Kimmel and directsCharlie Day took the time to discuss Super Mario Brothers. He revealed that although he has already spent several booth sessions recording the dialogue of the film, the studio has the script.The main secret. “He implicitly said he knew nothing but his lines.”Mario probably knew, but they did not tell Luigi.Read the full quote below:

“I’m playing Luigi. Actually I was recording this this morning, I want to tell you about this, but they’re very secretive about these things … I do not know anything … Mario may have known about this, but they did not know ‘Do not tell Luigi anything.”

This practice is not particularly uncommon in animated films because the actors do not often interact with each other while recording the dialogue. This is especially true in the age of epidemics, where running animated projects is one of the surefire ways to entertain actors. However, it seems surprising that Luigi does not know where the story is going.

The ones behind are interesting Super Mario Brothers. Keep the script very strictly under lock and key. For franchised movies, they want to prevent the storyline from leaking on the internet. However, a Super Mario Damaged by leaked story elements, the film will feature surprising plot developments.

