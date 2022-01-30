Home Economy Govit – Omigron: Molnubravir, Merck’s tablet, “active” against variant, the company promises

Govit – Omigron: Molnubravir, Merck’s tablet, “active” against variant, the company promises

Jan 30, 2022 0 Comments
Govit - Omigron: Molnubravir, Merck's tablet, "active" against variant, the company promises

The American company Merck on Friday announced that it was “active” against the anti-Govit pill, the Omigron variant of Govit-19, Le Picaro notes.

To come to this conclusion, Merck Based on the results of in vitro studies conducted independently by researchers in six countries (Belgium, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands and the United States).

These show “It’s not Molnupravir Still has anti-virus function OmigronThe main variant in circulation in the world “, Dr. Dean O’Leary, head of Merck’s research laboratories, said in a statement. These results “Give extra confidence that molnupravir may be an important treatment option for some adults. Govit-19 Mild or moderate, and at risk of developing serious illness “.

The efficacy of molnupravirin against omigran has not yet been evaluated in clinical trials, Merck said. The treatment is approved in more than a dozen countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan.

Molnupravir is a Antivirus It should be given orally as soon as symptoms appear and taken for five days to prevent the virus from spreading.

See also  Youtube may be responsible for the content posted by its users

You May Also Like

Flight record at 330km / h!

Flight record at 330km / h!

Elon Musk qualifies Joe Biden de Marionnette chaussette humide »après que Tesla a snobé l'invitation de la Maison Blanche

Elon Musk qualifies Joe Biden de Marionnette chaussette humide »après que Tesla a snobé l’invitation de la Maison Blanche

Amazon was indicted on a complaint of anti-union practices in New York

Amazon was indicted on a complaint of anti-union practices in New York

L'Ancien patron de bpost ne comparator finale pas ce vendredi devant la justice amricaine

L’Ancien patron de bpost ne comparator finale pas ce vendredi devant la justice amricaine

Apple: A record number of ventes diiPhone malware pandemie

Apple: A record number of ventes diiPhone malware pandemie

Lancien patron de bpost, Jean-Paul Van Avermaet, nouveau devant la justice amricaine - Enterprises

Lancien patron de bpost, Jean-Paul Van Avermaet, nouveau devant la justice amricaine – Enterprises

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *