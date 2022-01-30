Govit – Omigron: Molnubravir, Merck’s tablet, “active” against variant, the company promises

The American company Merck on Friday announced that it was “active” against the anti-Govit pill, the Omigron variant of Govit-19, Le Picaro notes.

To come to this conclusion, Merck Based on the results of in vitro studies conducted independently by researchers in six countries (Belgium, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands and the United States).

These show “It’s not Molnupravir Still has anti-virus function OmigronThe main variant in circulation in the world “, Dr. Dean O’Leary, head of Merck’s research laboratories, said in a statement. These results “Give extra confidence that molnupravir may be an important treatment option for some adults. Govit-19 Mild or moderate, and at risk of developing serious illness “.

The efficacy of molnupravirin against omigran has not yet been evaluated in clinical trials, Merck said. The treatment is approved in more than a dozen countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan.

Molnupravir is a Antivirus It should be given orally as soon as symptoms appear and taken for five days to prevent the virus from spreading.