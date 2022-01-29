Will Arnold Schwarzenegger soon emulate “Zeus” in cinema? This poster sows suspicion

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a poster on his Twitter account featuring Zeus, the god of Greek mythology. While some fans hope to see it on the poster of a new film soon, others see it as an announcement for an advertisement during Super Bowl. In your race.

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently posted a very mysterious poster on his Twitter account. We see the 74-year-old American actor in armor, posing as Zeus, the god of Greek mythology. The release is simply commented on as “arriving in February 2022”.

Enough to make the web panic! Within hours, the release was “liked” over 100,000 times and was widely commented on. Some fans are hoping to see a sign of the upcoming release of a new American blockbuster starring the Terminator star hero.

Pub for the Super Bowl?

Without wanting to break the trust of the fans, the track of a film starring “Schwarzie” in Zeus is not possible. The release is scheduled for February, and information about this product has already been leaked. No “Zeus” movie is planned for 2022 in the online database of world cinema.

Could there be anything else then? Others see the poster as an advertisement for a television commercial that airs during the Superbowl, the final game of the American Football Championship scheduled for February 13.

Future movie or Super Bowl, be a little more patient before you know the answer to this puzzle