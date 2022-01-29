Video. Rugby 7. Thanks to Anne-Cecil Siobhani for the Blues’ record against Australia

The last intense seconds of the inter-pool match France Rugby And thisAustralia – This is the 2nd time in 30 matches that the French team has beaten the Australians on the world circuit# HSBC7s | # Spain7s pic.twitter.com/AaQUcNIhIn – World Rugby FR (orWorldRugby_FR) January 29, 2022

Les Bleues du 7 will definitely be in Olympic format. They won the silver medal last year Japan, They continue to impress on the world circuit. France 7, who played in the Seveille tournament this weekend, scored 83 points in two games against the team.Spain Then Belgium. The perfect start for the hops before facing a big area: Australia. The Frenchman, who faced the 2016 Olympic champions in Rio, showed a serious game Test By Chloé Pelle (6th). Taking a 10-7 lead in the second half, they were countered by defense with their X factor Anne-Cécile Ciofani attacking at the best moment. The best player Rugby 7 Put the wires in full axis to give France victory last year. Second against Australia in the world circuit.