The Prime Minister warns that if Kanye wants to sing in West Australia he should be vaccinated

Jan 29, 2022 0 Comments
Kanye West devra se plier aux conditions sanitaires de l'Australie pour une éventuelle tournée de concerts.

Scott Morrison told Australian media on Saturday during a tour in March that the rapper should have a full vaccination schedule to perform in the country.

No one can deviate from the rule. Kanye West Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday he would have to present a complete vaccination schedule if he wanted to perform in Australia, following reports by the Australian media about the rapper’s tour of the country in March.

The warning comes two weeks after the court decided to expel the tennis superstar Novak Djokovic Came to play at the Australian Open without a vaccine pass.

The rules are that you must be fully vaccinated“, Confirmed by the Prime Minister during a press conference.”As we have seen recently they apply to everyone. It doesn’t matter who you are“. Singer’s vaccination status, 2020 US Presidential Candidate, Ambiguity. In a recent social media interview, he said he received the dose of the vaccine after supporting the magazine Forbes Vaccinated in July 2020 “The sign of the devil.

Australia, one of the most vaccinated countries against Kovit-19, is fighting the tide of infections caused by the Omigron variant. 97 people were killed on Saturday. However, health officials in several states said hospital admissions remain stable, indicating a decline in the Omigron wave.

