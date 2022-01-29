Home World Storm warning for the east coast of the United States

Jan 29, 2022 0 Comments
Thousands of flights were canceled today United States Severe storms are expected to hit them Eastern parts of the country, With Snowfall And strong winds. Including New England and Northeastern America New York and Boston, Is expected to be severely affected by bad weather.

Vehicles With salt shakers and ice blowers Such cities are ready New York, Its mayor Eric Adams predicted on Twitter in the city Snow 30 cm“Mother Nature tends to do what she wants.” According to FlightAware, about 3,400 flights to or from the United States have already been canceled. Than yesterday, Friday 1,450 aircraft.

Meteorological National Weather Service (NWS), US National Weather Service, Atlantic coast and parts of New England were warned of “conditions making travel almost impossible”, with snowfall expected to be above 30 cm in places.

Governors of New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Massachusetts Announce their States Emergencyஅவசர Emergency declared due to snowfall and Boston Its mayor, Michelle Wu.

“Go home tonight, Stay home for the weekend“Avoid any unnecessary movement,” New York State Governor Kathy Hawkell said in a statement.

The storm is expected to intensify rapidly over the next 24 hours Very low temperature, According to the NWS. The Meteorological Department has also issued a flood alert in coastal areas and railway company Amtrak has canceled passenger train services in most areas expected to be affected by the floods. Bad weather.

