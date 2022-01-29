Home World How long can an FFP2 mask be used? Here is what the experts say

Jan 29, 2022 0 Comments
According to Richard Flagan, who studies masks and aerosols at the California Institute of Technology, how often a mask is worn is more important than how often it is worn.

He usually recommends limiting the use of FFP2 mask to two or three days.

With every breath you take with a mask like this, particles will accumulate on the mask, says Flagon. If there are a lot of particles in the mask it will make breathing difficult.

“They reduce the effectiveness of the mask,” says Flacon.

The elastic band on the mask may wear out and not fit around the face. It can be dirty or wet, especially when used during physical activity.

These types of masks cannot be washed and should be discarded once worn.

