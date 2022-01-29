Home Sports American Call: San Francisco 49ers 6th Super Bowl Dream

Jan 29, 2022 0 Comments
The San Francisco 49ers are the oldest of four owners in California. In 2014, they moved from the old candle park to Lewis Stadium in San Francisco Bay. The group derives its name from a 19th-century gold hunt in California, where the gold helmet pays homage to the 1849 gold diggers. The metal accurately represents 49 players since winning the Super Bowl five times at the age of 14 between 1980 and 1994.

In this golden age, the franchise had two of the best players of all time on its squad: receiver Jerry Rice and quarterback Joe Montana. Dwight Clark’s game-winning touchdown on Montana Boss, known as “The Catch” at the end of the 1982 Super Bowl, was one of the greatest moments in NFL history. Today, Jimmy Caropolo leads the attack. Against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday, 49 players will try to capture the 6th Super Bowl, the crowd must follow directly and completely on the L’Équipe channel.

Follow the two conference finals live on the website and the L’Équipe channel:

Kansas City Leaders (2) – Cincinnati Bengals (4)

Sunday at 9:00 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams (4) – San Francisco 49ers (6)

Kick-off from Sunday to Monday at 0:30 p.m.

