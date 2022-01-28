Home Technology WhatsApp gets stuck: This is the dangerous final warning she received

Jan 28, 2022 0 Comments
After the EU issued a final warning, WhatsApp could soon be in serious trouble: it must act within a month for a drastic change in the way it explains its terms of use to users across the continent. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

EU Judicial Commissioner Didier Renders has announced a one-month budget to provide “solid liability” to the union’s concerns that users will not have “all the clear information they need” about providing their information to third parties under the new rules. The application was announced in January 2021.

“WhatsApp users need to make sure they understand what they agree to and how their personal information is used,” Renders said. “I expect WhatsApp to fully comply with EU rules, which protect consumers and their privacy.”

Following this final warning, the European Consumer Association (BEUC) filed a complaint alleging that “WhatsApp has been plaguing users with stubborn pop-up messages for months. This problem was first deliberately disabled by WhatsApp, which laid the groundwork for telecommuting information without proper user permission.”

As you may recall, about a year ago the company announced a drastic change in its Terms of Use, which allowed it to send more information to its parent company Meta and third parties. The announcement sparked outrage, with WhatsApp largely abandoned in favor of Telegram and Signal, which is being run by companies committed to maintaining user privacy (although the former did not do so with respect). WhatsApp was forced to postpone the use of the new terms, but eventually did so anyway. Now, if those changes are not completely rescinded, the union is obliged to pioneer to inform users of the consequences of the change they have agreed to.

In response to Bloomberg, WhatsApp said it expects to “explain” to the Commission how “we protect the privacy of our users when complying with our obligations under European law.”

