Twain Wade threw a big tackle on the Lakers!

Lockers are far from using their potential, and it scares more than one audience. Recently, at one point in the debate, it was Dwayne Wade who dried them up. By the way, he had the opportunity to hire a competitor of Pourpres et Ors.

Many superstars missed out on the clash between the Lakers and the Nets (106-96). Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving. Anthony Davis Meanwhile, they have returned from injury … the two Super Teams have not yet reached the expected level, far from it, but some spectators are still relying on them. O’Neill in Shock Thus announced TNT It is useless to evaluate them now when they do not find valuable components:

Shock: “You can not determine both of these teams (Lockers, Nets) because they are not at full strength.” Dwight: “What does shock mean? The Miami Heat are not in full force all year round, they are in first place. Our King ChefTrillie_ Jerimitache EHeatvsHaters pic.twitter.com/02Q5hxIgUq – Austin Maida (Maida904) January 26, 2022

You can not determine both of these teams, the Lockers and the Nets, because they are not complete now. I’m not saying, people.

Wade: “Heat is in the same situation as LA, but they win”

A true argument, but it does not have to be the same for everyone. For example, Twain Wade was not a fan of his, and he immediately informed his former teammate. To illustrate his point, he specifically cited the example of his former owner, with a good record of 31 wins out of 17 defeats to ascend the throne of the Eastern Conference:

Read more

“He can help the Lakers become serious competitors again.”

The Miami Heat does not fill year-round, they are in the first place. This is a team that everyone in the league needs to keep an eye on and be wary of … showing that they are serious clients with Jimmy Butler, without Jimmy, with Pam Adebayo, without Pam, with Kyle Lori, without Kyle – the heat. .

They were rearranged in the right way. They added the right parts. This is a team that everyone in the league has their eyes on, be careful. With health and the best coach of the year Eric Spolestra, they have the opportunity to do something big this year.

Flash has to be a little biased in this regard, he is the best all-time player in South Beach. Beyond the praise for the Heat, it can also be seen as a harsh critique of the big cars. In short: you are not the only one with employee problems, yet others perform better with less inherent efficiency. An observation that seems to be true in the case of PoorPress et Ors has now recovered the AD.

Twain Wade does not appreciate minimizing the problems of lockers in their hospital, and wants to remind them that the discomfort on that spot is very deep. Not sure if many like LA, but the former follower is not wrong in this regard.