The comet enters Leonard’s tail as the Solar Orbiter orbits the Sun.

Comet Leonard closest to Earth, December 12, 2021. Image: Christian Chlor / CC BY 2.0

Space – When comet Leonard said goodbye to Earth and passed Venus, the spacecraft flew through the long tail of the comet towards the Sun. According to scientists, this incident is a very interesting bonus, it is unplanned.

“This kind of extra science has always been an exciting part of space travel,” said Daniel Mர்ller, ESA project scientist at Solar Orbiter. Space.com, Friday, January 28, 2022.

Known as the Comet C / 2021 A1, Leonard is the most spectacular viewer of Skywatch in 2021. This is especially true on December 12, 2021, the closest day to Earth. And coincidentally, the agency’s Solar Orbiter Mission European Space Agency (ESA) flies through the comet’s tail.

The spacecraft collected cometary data until December 17. At the time, the comet Leonard was moving from Earth toward the Sun. On January 3, the comet reaches its closest point to the Sun.

The Solar Orbiter will complete a mission to Earth on November 27 and head towards the Sun. According to the ESA, the comet’s epicenter is near Venus, 44.5 million kilometers from the Sun’s orbit, but extends beyond the Earth’s orbit.

Map of the solar system showing the location of the Leonard comet as it approaches Earth on December 12, 2021. Image: NASA

Samuel Grant, a graduate student at University College London, said that after a computer program combined the orbit of the spacecraft, the orbit of the comet and the solar wind to form the comet’s ion tail, he realized that the solar orbiter had flown through the comet’s tail. Solar wind is the constant flow of charged particles from the sun and throughout the solar system.

Although the Solar Orbiter was designed to study the Sun, it carried a number of instruments capable of collecting data about the comet passing over Leonard’s tail. For example, the Solar Wind Analyzer instrument set of the aircraft detects compounds including comet ions and oxygen and carbon dioxide ions. In addition, the aircraft’s magnetometer detected signs of magnetic disturbances caused by the comet’s contact with the Sun’s magnetic field.

Of course, the Solar Orbiter also took some photos. In particular, the spacecraft collects ultraviolet images, which could help scientists study water in comets. Then, light images that further illustrate the function of cometary dust.

Although the Solar Orbiter is the only comet to cross Leonard’s tail directly, many spacecraft within the inner solar system are exploring the comet. These include the Stereo-A spacecraft, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe and the joint NASA / ESA Mission Soho.

Daniel Mர்ller said that the Solar Orbiter passed the comet’s tail in 2020, shortly after it was launched from Earth. However, when the comet passed ATLAS, it was in the process of measuring the aircraft and its various instruments.

“But with comedian Leonard we’re fully prepared, the comet did not scatter,” said Daniel Mல்லller.