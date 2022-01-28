Annoyingly Libran – always rational, easily hurt emotionally, very passionate and maybe a little too intense.

Elon Musk is embroiled in controversy amid fears that a 19-year-old college student is tracking down his plane, which has a Twitter account called “ElonJet” that uses advanced technology to track the personal plane of the world’s richest man. Months, and his account currently has more than 88,000 followers.

Jack Sweeney, the university student who annoys the world’s richest man

Elon Muskin broadcasts the movements of the jet, using the ingenious use of robots to collect widely available aviation data for the public, and the mastermind behind the operation is said to be a first-year college student named Jack at the University of Central Florida. Sweeney, Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper, according to the website.

Sweeney, an IT genius, has created a further 15 accounts on Twitter using the same method of broadcasting the departure or landing of a selected aircraft, and maintains an account that monitors the movement of private aircraft. Many celebrities including Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Tom Cruise and Oprah Winfrey.

Elon Musk’s personal jet

According to a new report, Musk had already called Sweeney and asked him to stop monitoring his private jet, and offered him $ 5,000 in order to lure the boy away, saying, “Can this be removed? This is a security risk.”

Sweeney’s response was, “Is there a chance that the amount will be raised to $ 50,000? It will be a big boost to the college and allow me to get a new car,” but the statement said Musk did not recall the boy.

A few days later, Sweeney told the Daily Mail that he wanted to get an internship at Tesla or SpaceX, but he had not yet received a response from the world’s richest man.

Earlier this month, Musk tweeted that social media accounts monitoring his movements had become a “security issue.” The wealth of the world’s richest man is estimated at $ 242 billion.