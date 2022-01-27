Home Sports The NFL will run a vaccination clinic during Super Bowl operations

The NFL will run a vaccination clinic during Super Bowl operations

Jan 27, 2022 0 Comments
கோவிட் -19 | The NFL Super Bowl can move

(Los Angeles) The NFL has partnered with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to run the Covid 19 Vaccine Clinic during the Super Bowl experience.

Released January 25th

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the clinic will be located at the Los Angeles Convention Center and that appointments will be encouraged.

Fans who receive a dose of the vaccine at the clinic will receive a free ticket to the Super Bowl experience. Tickets are redeemed on the day of the vaccination or after the interactive football theme park is operational. Fans aged five and over are eligible.

“Our partnership with the NFL allows people to come together safely and enjoy the best experience of American football,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Simple public health practices, including vaccinations, tests, mask wearing and hand hygiene, allow many to benefit from this experience. ⁇

The Super Bowl experience will take place from February 5-6 and February 10-12. The NFL has partnered with Medea Test Solutions to provide free rapid antigen testing for Covid-19 if fans are unable to meet the full vaccine requirements prior to entry.

The NFL encourages anyone traveling to Los Angeles for Super Bowl operations to receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine, including a booster dose.

See also  Max Scherzer Derby: The Angels were ahead of the Dodgers

You May Also Like

La superstar NBA des Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, a été moquée sur le web pour son action scandaleuse lors du match face aux Sacramento Kings

LeBron’s hilarious news for Lockers Rookie!

When an NFL (US Football) player wears Escape From Tarkov shoes

When an NFL (US Football) player wears Escape From Tarkov shoes

NFL: Sean Baton resigns as Saints head coach

NFL: Sean Baton resigns as Saints head coach

La MLB et jouvers you want to meet again and again

La MLB et jouvers you want to meet again and again

NBA Vogel sur la sellette

The Lakers have made their decision for Frank Vogue!

Tennessee and Green Bay knocked out by Cincinnati and San Francisco in NFL playoffs

Tennessee and Green Bay knocked out by Cincinnati and San Francisco in NFL playoffs

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *