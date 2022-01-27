The NFL will run a vaccination clinic during Super Bowl operations

(Los Angeles) The NFL has partnered with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to run the Covid 19 Vaccine Clinic during the Super Bowl experience.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the clinic will be located at the Los Angeles Convention Center and that appointments will be encouraged.

Fans who receive a dose of the vaccine at the clinic will receive a free ticket to the Super Bowl experience. Tickets are redeemed on the day of the vaccination or after the interactive football theme park is operational. Fans aged five and over are eligible.

“Our partnership with the NFL allows people to come together safely and enjoy the best experience of American football,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Simple public health practices, including vaccinations, tests, mask wearing and hand hygiene, allow many to benefit from this experience. ⁇

The Super Bowl experience will take place from February 5-6 and February 10-12. The NFL has partnered with Medea Test Solutions to provide free rapid antigen testing for Covid-19 if fans are unable to meet the full vaccine requirements prior to entry.

The NFL encourages anyone traveling to Los Angeles for Super Bowl operations to receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine, including a booster dose.