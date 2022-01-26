Home Top News the fret britannique interpelle Paris and Londres on the retards aux frontiers

Jusqu'à 10 kilomètres de bouchons ont été observés ce mois-ci à l'approche du port de Douvres - premier port roulier d'Europe - ainsi que côté français.

Plus realies sont invoices, notably in my place nouveaux contour duaniers dabut janvier, an après la sortie effective du Royaume-Uni l’nion duoniire et du marché unique europeans. ⁇We exhort the governments français and britannique oir avoir a dialogue constructif to facilitate the situation», This seclaime this is a port-parole de Logistics UK, which refreshes operators routines, ferroviras and arians.

Celon’s portal, des discussions are the most important thing that Royaume-Uni’s preview metro in nouveaux contrives sanitaires and passports this year,qui vont sans aucun douteTra se tradure par des retards supplimentiires à la frontier. Describes the circulation of specialties on the dé tre diplomas à cause des longues files in the camon à approche de Douvres environ la moité du temps depuis le dibut du mois.

Une porte-parole du port de Douvres a mis en cause d ‘important volumes de fretPlus et la innovations of plusies ferries, ainsi que destravaux routiers extrievers affect the capacitance of the port on the port. ⁇Case factuers supplementairas, aujoutu au temps de passage dijé accru pour passer dans portal suite de l’introduction des contrôs duoniers supplimentaires l 1 January 2022, on conduit à lactivationDis Your dispositip special question in traffic routine on voices d’accès, ajouté this source.

Cté français, a port-parole du port de Calais, o’importants bouchons on été signals, an indiqué qu ‘The problem is fluidityN’était à dplorer mardi. These postings on Brexit in the course entitled Londres and Bruxelles portent presidency on the situation in Ireland in the Nord.

