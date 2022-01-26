SpaceX’s Dragon cargo ship returns to Earth with scientific research and medical research

According to SpaceX, the cargo ship CRS-24 successfully exited the space station “out of range” at 10:40 a.m. after the first planned attempt was halted due to bad weather off the coast of Florida. The maintenance zone is within 200 meters around the ISS.
NASA broadcast the disconnection live on NASA TV and its social media sites.
After landing, the tests on the dragon will be transferred to NASA’s space station processing facility at the Kennedy Space Center.
The cargo ship is bringing back more than, 4,900 worth of valuable “cargo and research” medical supplies, NASA management said during the broadcast.
This includes samples of discarded light imaging microscopy and pulp studies that have supported many scientific studies for more than 12 years.
Research is also underway on the dragon, which aims to analyze the effect of microgravity on cytoskeleton and cell signaling molecules.
Dragon was launched on December 21st and provided supplies for the ISS hardware, research and personnel. According to the Space Research Organization, the return of the cargo ship will mean the 24th “Commercial Delivery Service mission for NASA”.
