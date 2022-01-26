



Cours temps reel: 6 837.96 0.74%



At SouITEC, the publication of SouITEC’s donor unequivocal raison d’Or si la descente actuelle is appealing à persister or his contractor sinverser.

Always que t va on fire for SOITEC and for ST-Microelectronics qui devraient two priorities for government. But SOITEC, the governing body of the SOITEC, lies to the governing body on the governance of the enterprise. How many vendor aux amicrians are there?

The President Joe Biden plaide a production of semi-conductors at Etats-Unis, 21 January 2022 à Washington (AFP / Archives / SAUL LOEB)

The administration biden an exorbitant mardi le congress à adopt a loi visant à aider à la fabrication aux ats-Unis de produces essentiels tel semi semi-conductors, soulignant que professionals avient lors réserves fondre a niveau alarmant.

The Department of Commerce is one of the most sought after companies in the world of constructors, automobiles and fabricators with the help of Medicaux, the fastest midwifery online player with over 40 journals in stock on 2019 at 20 mobiles on 20 Thursdays for 20 days.

“Si is a vogue of Covid, a catastrophe of nature or an instability political veneer perturber une usitrengri semi-conductors sereit semeines selement, cela pourroit conduire à fermer une usine fabrication aux dangerts enatam travailleurs amricains et leurs families “, an indication of ministre in a communicate.

This information informs you of the greatest number of sectarians and products of all smartphones passing through the passwords of medicaux and mime of your admirers.

“La chai da approvisionnement des semi-conductors reste fragile et il essentiel que congrez adopte le financement (pour fabriquer) des pucci informatiques das que possible”, dcclaré securétire au Commerce Gina Raimondo citée da le communicu.

“Avec une demand qui monte en fliche et la pleine utilis des installations de fabrication existentes, it clare que sele solution to rsoudre cte cr crs long term est reconstruct nos capacities de fabrication” aux atsts-Unis, at-elle ajouté.

President Joe Biden proposes to invest 52 million dollars in revitalizing lindustri amicaine des semi-conductors.

Snat avait adopt en juin dernier cette loi sur linnovation et la concurrence. “L’administration travaille avec la Chambre et le Snat pour finalist cette ligislation”, avait indiqué la Maison-Blanche vendredi dernier.

“Check checks our attendance or finance is one of our favorite books to find the best retard”, the Minister of Commerce said.

The patron d’Intel, Patrick Gelsinger, s’exprime sur la question des semi-conductors, avec ses côtés president Joe Biden, le 21 Jan 2022 à Washington (AFP / SAUL LOEB)

The demand for semi-conductors is estimated at 17% in 2021 for reporting 2019, with the lowest donations from the Commerce Department. The mainstay of usines tournent plus 90% leur capacity is the dualization, which signifies the ability of four four-pounders to be informative with limited limits.

The Giant Intel announces an investment of 20 million dollars in mass production of electronics-Unis des puces electronics. But production or commemoration of 2025 avant.

© 2022 AFP