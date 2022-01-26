Home Science Korona, Kommuneoverlege | Endrer arbeidet med smittesporing. Slutter contact all som tester positiv på hurtigtest

Korona, Kommuneoverlege | Endrer arbeidet med smittesporing. Slutter contact all som tester positiv på hurtigtest

Jan 26, 2022 0 Comments
Korona, Kommuneoverlege | Endrer arbeidet med smittesporing. Slutter contact all som tester positiv på hurtigtest

Fra fredag ​​28. januar clock 16:00 endere mten Rana kommune driver smittesporing på. Smittesporingsteamet slutter is one of the most contagious and hurtful people in the world. This is a preview of armchair activist Rana’s blog post.

– The best innbeggerne can regulate for smittevern nå, and it få som has for individually veiling. Framover vinsker vi å bistå de som trenger det, his communeoverlege Frode Berg.

Person in Rana som tester positivt på koronatest hari ulere uve selv tatt ansvar for smittesporing and varsling av nerkontakter. Intrykket Commune has one of the most positive, and most sensitive, most accessible and most effective sophomores in the world. This prescribes personally tester positivt fortsatt selv skal varsle or informat contact information. This includes skol, barnehage and arbeidsgiver.

– Regular or anbefalinger for smite og nerkontakter er nåså enkle at vi er trygge på at befolkningen clare dette uten at vi snakker med hver enkelt. The allergy clerk is the first informant in the world of autosvermelding and most of the best, most communicative netizens, including Tore Bratt, constitutive communicator of the Rana Commune.


Positive hjemmstester skal fortsatt meldes

See also  The extraordinary quantum effect that can make matter invisible was first demonstrated by scientists

You May Also Like

SpaceX's Dragon cargo ship returns to Earth with scientific research and medical research

SpaceX’s Dragon cargo ship returns to Earth with scientific research and medical research

San kan lavskrikan lira oss mer om biologisk mingfald

San kan lavskrikan lira oss mer om biologisk mingfald

⁇ Οι ελπίδες υπόγειας

⁇ Οι ελπίδες υπόγειας

What were the latest devices for psychological testing of athletes 100 years ago? - On this day

What were the latest devices for psychological testing of athletes 100 years ago? – On this day

"A dance on the edge of the table" ... Hamad bin Jassim talks about the possibility of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the "possibility" of the oil nations

“A dance on the edge of the table” … Hamad bin Jassim talks about the possibility of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the “possibility” of the oil nations

The properties of the magnetic SGR 1830−0645 were examined with NICER

The properties of the magnetic SGR 1830−0645 were examined with NICER

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *