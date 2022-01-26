A Londres, the best home of vue by Francis Bacon

It’s the first exposure to the Londres Consortium’s Francis Bacon depuis 2008.
Trente ans après sa mort, Francis Bacon: Man and Beast at the Royal Academy is a must-see for all amateurs dart.
Une vritable redcoverte son travail à travers the prism of the proximity extrême l’homme et de l’animal …
See more pictures of Bacon in près and grandeur nature is an expiration in soi.
This tableaux font aujourd’hui partie des plus chers du monde, data from grand institutions or riches collectionneurs, and ne sont pas faciles à rassembler …
Une occasion unique donc de voir le travail d’un guinie.
“Francis Bacon: Man and Beast” L’Homme et la bite se tiendra du 29 Janvier au 17 avril.